The Bones Storylines That Don't Sit Right With Emily Deschanel

For Deschanel, rewatching "Bones" means being reminded of all the major changes she was going through in her life off-screen during its tenure (an experience that might be as nostalgic as it is cringe-inducing). It's what inspired her and her "Bones" co-star Carla Gallo to develop "Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo (A Bones Rewatch Podcast)," now that she's fully recovered from the burnout of starring in almost 250 episodes of television across 12 years.

Speaking to TV Insider in 2023, Deschanel admitted that time has made it easier for her to revisit the series, adding, "And now I just have an affection for the show and for myself at the time." However, that doesn't mean she has her rose-tinted glasses on the entire time she rewatches it. "But I also am seeing some difficult episodes that have some things that I don't love in them," she explained. "When episodes would deal with terrorism in a way and in a way that, looking back, I don't love, and I'm not sure how I felt about at the time. It might have been uncomfortable."

As Deschanel pointed out, it can be difficult to revisit something you devoted countless hours of your life to working on only to uncover problematic elements, especially when we're talking about stuff that was mostly out of your control and you're not sure how you even felt about it back then. (I understand the feeling all too well myself.) At the same time, it's important to apply a critical eye to the past, lest you repeat the same mistakes. To her credit, Deschanel agrees; she now perceives the show "with affection and also a bit of criticism."

You can stream all 12 seasons of "Bones" on Hulu and Freevee now.