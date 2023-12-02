The Burnout From 12 Years Of Bones Was All Too Real For Emily Deschanel

The grind is as real as it gets when you're working on network television. Where an intense film shoot can require 12 to 16-hour days for several months, a TV show demands the same daily time commitment year in and year out. Even decades of back-breaking work in action movies couldn't prepare Sylvester Stallone for the "brutal" reality of making a television series when he starred in Taylor Sheridan's mafia drama "Tulsa King."

You can imagine, then, that Emily Deschanel was more than ready for a break after a decade-plus of playing crime-solving forensics expert Temperance Brennan on "Bones." Hart Hanson's procedural was the rare series to survive the gauntlet that was Fox in the 2000s, ultimately spanning 12 seasons, 246 episodes, three U.S. presidential administrations, and a confusing-but-amusing crossover with "Sleepy Hollow." "Bones" ran for so long that it only ended a year before Deschanel's sister, Zooey Deschanel, finished starring in her own hit Fox series, "New Girl," despite having a significant head start. To put it another way: When "Bones" premiered in 2005, there were only six (non-Ewok) "Star Wars" films, the highest-grossing superhero movie was Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," and Bryan Cranston was mainly known for playing the bacon-loving dad on "Malcolm in the Middle."

Emily Deschanel's "Bones" costar David Boreanaz was used to the television grind himself, having cut his teeth playing the tormented vampire Angel on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the "Angel" spinoff series. In fact, he went more or less straight from slaying demons to hunting criminals alongside Temperance as FBI agent Seeley Booth, only to join CBS' "SEAL Team" shortly after "Bones" concluded in 2017. Understandably, however, Deschanel decided she needed a prolonged break at that point.