One Of Bones' Biggest Episodes Was Ultimately An Homage To Alfred Hitchcock

You probably know the premise of "Bones." Set in Washington DC, forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) solve murders by studying the mortal remains of the victims. Or do they?

For the show's 200th episode, "The 200th in the 10th" (season 10, episode 10, aired in 2014), the team decided to do something totally different (and non-canon). In this episode, the show moves to 1950s Los Angeles, where Brennan is an LAPD detective pursuing Booth, a jewel thief. At his latest robbery, Booth finds a burnt skeleton while safecracking and is immediately labeled as suspect No. 1 of the murder. Brennan, knowing it's not Booth's MO, recruits her quarry to solve this new case together. Hey, after 10 seasons, a show has earned the right to swing for the fences!

"The 200th in the 10th" is made in the style of Old Hollywood thrillers, especially Alfred Hitchcock's 1950s technicolor noir films. From the stylized text on the title card and cast credits, rear projection during the driving scenes, and a brighter color palette, the episode sells the illusion that it could've been made in the year it is set. If there's a specific movie being homaged, it's 1955's "To Catch A Thief." Cary Grant plays John Robie, a retired cat burglar framed for a new string of robberies. While trying to clear his name, he romances the heiress Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly).

So, does Brennan and Booth's chemistry match that of Hitchcock's greatest star and starlet?