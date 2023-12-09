How The Hays Code Almost Ruined The Ending Of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo

If you want to understand anything about cinema throughout the late '30s to the mid-'60s, first you have to know about the Hays Code. It was a self-imposed censorship for Hollywood studios, essentially forbidding movies from doing anything particularly "lewd" or controversial. Although there was already a list of "Don'ts" and "Be Carefuls" proposed in 1927 (which included restrictions on profanity, nudity, sexuality, and illegal drugs), it wasn't until 1934 that the studios were truly forced to take it all seriously.

The result was that, for decades, Hollywood was heavily restricted in its ability to deal with real-world social issues or portray its characters in an honest, non-sanitized way. Not only were a generation of movies creatively hindered, but there's been a subsequent widespread misremembering of the time period as being uniquely innocent and chaste. It's common for reactionary political figures to point back to the '50s as this time where everyone was straight, white, polite, and never had sex outside of marriage, but that period never actually existed; it's just how most of the movies were.

Even a director as popular as Alfred Hitchcock still had to bend the knee to the Hays Code most of the time, such as in his 1940 thriller "Rebecca" when he had to significantly alter one of the biggest plot twists of the book he was adapting. The twist would've featured a bad guy getting away with a horrible crime he'd committed; it was dramatically interesting, but it violated the rule that criminal actions in a movie needed to be punished by the end. 18 years later, the Hays Code would try to force Hitchcock to make another crime-related change to "Vertigo," but this time they weren't successful.