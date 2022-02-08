How Alfred Hitchcock Subtly Makes You Feel Uneasy In Rebecca

Hitchcock explained that he shot actress Joan Fontaine at a distance when her character first reaches the mysterious Manderley Estate after marrying Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier). The second Mrs. de Winter is dwarfed by the architecture in shots that communicate her isolation and psychological sense of unimportance in comparison to Rebecca. After all, the poor woman doesn't even get a first name, yet the specter of her husband's first wife looms large in the movie's title.

"The young girl there was brought to a big house, very scared," Hitchcock says when describing the scene to Cavett. "So, naturally, when she walks into this big room, you've made her small deliberately." This may seem like Filmmaking 101, but it's easy to forget that Hitchcock himself shaped movie directing as we know it. The director described the way loneliness can be conveyed by a long shot, telling Cavett that all one needs is "one figure alone in a room."

Hitchcock also explained that he deepened audiences' sense of unease by making Fontaine herself slightly uneasy. Hitchcock had a long history of making his lead actors miserable, culminating in the abuse allegations Tippi Hedren described in her memoirs. In his descriptions of "Rebecca," the director admitted to purposely making Fontaine feel uncomfortable — but in an extremely subtle way. "To make her feel afraid, I even had a fan blow her hair slightly," the director told Cavett. Fontaine's unease coupled with the eeriness of a wind that seemingly comes from nowhere plants a seed of suspense that grows throughout the movie.