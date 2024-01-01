Bones' Cast Included Family Members Of The Stars (And The Show's Creator)

The term "nepo baby" tends to carry a negative connotation, but it doesn't have to. Take the Deschanel sisters, Emily and Zooey. Their mother, Mary Jo Deschanel (née Weir), began acting in the 1960s and has dozens of film and TV credits to her name, from "2010: The Year We Make Contact" to "Twin Peaks." Their father, Caleb Deschanel, is likewise a decorated director and cinematographer whose career spans 50 years, having collaborated with filmmakers like Philip Kaufman, Carroll Ballard, William Friedkin, Richard Donner, Roland Emmerich, and Christopher McQuarrie.

In the face of that, "nepo babies" Emily and Zooey Deschanel have emerged as artists fully worthy of admiration on their own merits. On top of forming one-half of the successful indie pop group She & Him, Zooey Deschanel spring-boarded from her early breakout roles in the hits "Almost Famous" and "Elf" into an ongoing career as a movie star, in addition to playing Jess Day for seven seasons on the beloved Fox sitcom "New Girl." Meanwhile, Emily Deschanel banked a starring role in a popular Fox series of her own with "Bones," which lasted more than a decade plus change.

Working together is, understandably, something of a Deschanel family tradition. Mary Jo Deschanel, for example, starred in Kaufman's exemplary 1983 historical NASA drama "The Right Stuff," which was lensed by Caleb Deschanel. In like manner, Emily Deschanel made her feature film debut in "It Could Happen to You," the 1994 Nicholas Cage/Bridget Fonda rom-com that, once again, had her old man serving as cinematographer. Several members of the Deschanel household would also collaborate in some capacity on "Bones" throughout its run from 2005 to 2017, as would other people related to members of the show's cast and crew. Let's run through some of them, shall we?