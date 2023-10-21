You've Probably Never Seen William Friedkin's Nightmarish Episode Of The Twilight Zone

One of the curious things about "The Twilight Zone's" enduring popularity is that Rod Serling's classic anthology series has been rebooted three separate times, and even spun off into movies, and yet the original series is still considered the gold standard. You'll hear "Star Trek" fans sing the praises of "The Original Series," sure, but you'll also find lots of them who think the franchise peaked with "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," or "Enterprise." (Okay, maybe not so much "Enterprise.") But the reboots of the "Twilight Zone" aren't nearly as well remembered or celebrated as the original series, no matter how many great filmmakers or actors appeared in them.

Take the first TV reboot, for example. That version of "The Twilight Zone" aired for three seasons between 1985 and 1989 — peak, influential pop culture years — and featured episodes directed by cinematic luminaries like Wes Craven, Joe Dante, John Milius, Curtis Harrington, Bill Duke, Martha Coolidge, and Atom Egoyan. And yet the episodes they made, and the show itself, doesn't get nearly as much love as Rod Serling's original.

Is that because the reboots just weren't as good? You could make that argument, but you'd have to ignore some dynamite TV to do it. One of the most disturbing episodes of any version of "The Twilight Zone" emerged from the 1985 series, and not for nothing, it was also the only "Twilight Zone" episode ever directed by the late, great Oscar-winning filmmaker William Friedkin, the director of "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection."