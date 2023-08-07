Modern Horror Cinema Wouldn't Exist Without The Exorcist Or William Friedkin

William Friedkin's demonic possession film "The Exorcist," based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, cause a sensation when it was first released in 1973. It took place in Georgetown, Washington DC, an upscale college town, and depicted the life of a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) as she became increasingly ill and erratic. She began contorting her body at random intervals and screaming obscenities at adults in a deep, unusual voice. No doctors could find out what was wrong with her. Regan's illnesses were marked by some eerie coincidences. She had recently, just for fun, begun having conversations with a spirit named Captain Howdy via an Ouija board. A local church was also vandalized, their Virgin Mary statue given outsized genitalia.

Also, a faraway priest named Father Merrin (Max Von Sydow) discovered a strange demonic statue in an archaeological dig in Iraq. As Hamlet might say, time is out of joint.

Eventually, Regan's mom Chris (Ellen Burstyn) finds that the girl's illness might be connected to her reading about the Devil. Chris, an atheist, at the end of her rope, hires a priest named Father Karras (Jason Miller), also experiencing a crisis of faith, to investigate. To the audience, it slowly becomes clear that Regan is bodily possessed by some evil, supernatural force. For Karras, it's a matter of proving the supernatural.

It's not a very uplifting movie. The Divine does exist, it posits, but it's death and evil the human world touches. There is an intense melancholy to "The Exorcist" hiding in its many quiet moments. God is real, but the world is breaking down.

"The Exorcist" was a massive, massive hit, and more or less launched a genre. It has become one of the fulcrums of cinema, and a guidepost within American culture at large.