Netflix Has Added A Warning To The Stranger Things 4 Premiere Following The Uvalde School Shooting

In what is possibly the best decision Netflix has made recently, "Stranger Things" season 4 will include a content warning card before the first episode. The decision came in the wake of the unfathomable tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers were stolen at the hands of senseless gun violence. The opening scene was released by Netflix last Friday, which shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) back in a base similar to The Hawkins National Laboratory where she was raised to harness her psychokinetic and telepathic abilities, but surrounded by the dead and bloodied bodies of other children like her. The scene was publicly available prior to the shooting, but the warning card was wisely added due to the proximity of the season's release date and the real-life tragedy.

The opening card before "Stranger Things" plays will read the following message.

We filmed this season of "Stranger Things" a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.

The message will show before the third season recap that will auto-play at the start of the season 4 premiere for viewers in the United States only because let us not forget that the United States is a total outlier when it comes to mass shootings. In addition to the card, Netflix has also modified the description for the premiere to indicate the content warning note of "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," in addition to "disturbing images" in the series' rating advisories.