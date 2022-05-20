Watch The First Eight Minutes Of Stranger Things 4
Brace yourselves for the first eight minutes of "Stranger Things" season 4. The opening scene transports viewers back into the world of Hawkins, especially the nefarious activities that take place inside the Hawkins National Laboratory.
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" is just around the corner, and the hype could not be more real, as fans of the show are eager to see their favorite gang get back together and face greater evils that reside within the Upside Down. Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" will consist of seven episodes, while Volume 2 will finish things off with two episodes, which will most probably feature lengthy runtimes.
The first eight minutes of "Stranger Things" allows a glimpse into the past in Hawkins, and the appearance of a familiar face, along with the terrible experiments on children that were carried out at Hawkins Laboratory in 1979. Check out Netflix's exclusive look into the first few minutes of "Stranger Things" Volume I below.
Something nefarious is afoot
Without giving away too much (in case you want to reserve watching the show when it actually releases), the video in question serves to highlight the extent of evil that grips the lab, wherein one can see many children, who look like iterations of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) when she was young, being used by the scientists for their own covert objectives. While we do not know what exactly the shady individuals at Hawkins want, as the bigger picture has not been revealed as of yet, they are definitely up to no good, and have a history of carrying out deeds that can be deemed downright unethical and cruel.
This eight-minute reveal is in keeping with the marketing prior to the release of previous seasons. Season 4 will have a decidedly distinct horror vibe in comparison to the previous seasons, and it will be focusing on various narrative strands, including the introduction of new characters to the group, the emergence of a new, terrifying monster that looks almost Lovecraftian, and the ominous Creel house, where part of the gang seem to be spending most of their time.
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" will see the return of Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman. Apart from them, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn and Eduardo Franco have joined the cast for this season, along with "Nightmare on Elm Street" legend Robert Englund.
Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" makes its debut on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with Volume 2 following on July 1, 2022.