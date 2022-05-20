Watch The First Eight Minutes Of Stranger Things 4

Without giving away too much (in case you want to reserve watching the show when it actually releases), the video in question serves to highlight the extent of evil that grips the lab, wherein one can see many children, who look like iterations of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) when she was young, being used by the scientists for their own covert objectives. While we do not know what exactly the shady individuals at Hawkins want, as the bigger picture has not been revealed as of yet, they are definitely up to no good, and have a history of carrying out deeds that can be deemed downright unethical and cruel.

This eight-minute reveal is in keeping with the marketing prior to the release of previous seasons. Season 4 will have a decidedly distinct horror vibe in comparison to the previous seasons, and it will be focusing on various narrative strands, including the introduction of new characters to the group, the emergence of a new, terrifying monster that looks almost Lovecraftian, and the ominous Creel house, where part of the gang seem to be spending most of their time.

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" will see the return of Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman. Apart from them, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn and Eduardo Franco have joined the cast for this season, along with "Nightmare on Elm Street" legend Robert Englund.

Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" makes its debut on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with Volume 2 following on July 1, 2022.