Duffer Brothers Having 'Total Meltdown' Over Stranger Things Monopoly

Monopoly, the fun board game for families (aka a relationship-ruining psychological experiment in capitalism) has expanded beyond tearing families apart and instead set its sights on major streaming franchises. "Stranger Things" season 4 is just around the corner and while fans in the know are taking special care to shield their eyes and cover their ears until they can binge through the super-sized season in a single night, it turns out that spoilers are lurking around every corner. Even the ones you buy in a board game.

Images from an official Monopoly game tie-in are being shared online, ahead of the long-awaited new season of the series. The images include game cards that spoil major plot points for the first and potentially second half of the season — we won't delve into them here, but there is an entire Reddit thread dedicated to the situation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix wasn't happy about the reveal but no one was more upset than Matt and Ross Duffer, the "Stranger Things" creators who were said to have had a "total meltdown" about the mishap. The secrecy surrounding this series has been very intentional for years — hence the reason that the lead-up to this latest season has been completely devoid of details until just before the new episodes are slated to drop.