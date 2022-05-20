Stranger Things 4 Will Save Two Final Episodes For July

Get ready to have your mind flayed and have everything you know about Netflix's release strategy for "Stranger Things" turned upside down (as if, indeed, the Mind Flayer himself had pulled your brain through a cheese shredder into the dimension of the Upside Down).

We've known for a while that season 4 of "Stranger Things" would be split into two volumes, with the first volume set to drop in late May and the second volume coming in early July. It's not uncommon, either, for other Netflix shows these days like "Ozark" — or even "Better Call Saul," which the streamer distributes internationally the day after new episodes air on AMC in the U.S. — to evenly divide their seasons into two six- or seven-episode half-seasons.

The nine-episode fourth season of "Stranger Things," however, will be a little more lopsided. Volume 1 will consist of seven episodes, to hit Netflix on May 27, 2022. Volume 2 will be made up of the remaining two episodes, and they will head to Netflix on July 1, 2022.

Is your head feeling turned upside down yet?