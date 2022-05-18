Stranger Things Season 4 Will Feature Several Movie-Length Episodes

I guess if you're going to spend $30 million per episode on season 4 of "Stranger Things," it's good that some of the episodes are long ones. According to an interview The Wrap did with the Duffer Brothers, two of the new episodes are going to be over two hours each. That's the length of most movies. It's interesting to me to see how these things work. We used to have shows on network TV with over 20 episodes. Then the trend became between six and 13 on streaming services. Now we're trying to get the entire season into nine episodes here, with next season being the final one, but we're supersizing some of them? For some reason, the season is being split up into part one and part two (four and five episodes respectively). While I'm very excited to see what's coming, I do wonder why we're doing two-hour episodes and splitting up nine into two parts, and what the heck the $30 million an episode went to. This is just me wondering about the way stories are split up these days since streaming turned things into the wild west. I'm just glad it's finally almost here.

In the interview, Matt Duffer explains, "A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in season 3. That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."