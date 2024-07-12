The One Stephen King Book That Will Never Get A Film Adaptation

King wrote that pulling "Rage" wasn't easy, as the book had been included in a popular collection of four pseudonymous works titled "The Bachman Books." It's still possible to find a copy today –- my mom had one on her shelf when I was growing up –- but King is clear in his assertions that it's not worth keeping around when it actively did real harm. "My book did not break [the readers in question], or turn them into killers," King wrote in "Guns," noting elsewhere in the essay the ease with which the killers accessed guns, their fractured home lives, and the intense mental illness some of them were already experiencing in their teens. He continued: "They found something in my book that spoke to them because they were already broken. Yet I did see 'Rage' as a possible accelerant, which is why I pulled it from sale. You don't leave a can of gasoline where a boy with firebug tendencies can lay hands on it."

King's decision remains one of the most thoughtful and measured acts of what some would call "self-censorship" in recent memory. The author doesn't oversimplify the issues surrounding school shootings, nor does he consider pulling the book a cure-all. The essay even acknowledges the ways in which anti-gun control activists use pop cultural violence as a scapegoat to avoid more pressing legislative issues. There's no way to measure how many school shootings didn't happen because of King's choice, but it obviously didn't hurt. In addition to the true stories cited in his essay, at least two other '90s shootings appear to have been inspired at least in part by "Rage," with one student even killing his English teacher after she gave him a low grade on an essay about the book (via U.S. News & World Report).