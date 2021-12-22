Bryan Fuller's Christine 'Will Be Horny As Hell'

It was announced last June that "Hannibal" and "Pushing Daisies" mastermind Bryan Fuller was attempting a new adaptation of John Carpenter's "Christine" and Stephen King fans have been waiting for an update ever since. Well, now we've got a little morsel or two.

Apologies in advance for the blatant self-promotion, but when I'm not writing up nerdy things for /Film I co-host a podcast called "The Kingcast" alongside Mr. Scott Wampler. The format of the show is we bring in a celebrity guest to discuss a specific King title of their choosing and then dive into the story and any adaptation that has come along. We had Bryan Fuller on the show at the end of last year to talk about his take on "Christine," which ended up leading to him tackling a remake of the title.

Today we dropped a new episode with Fuller with a focus on a book written by King and fellow author Peter Straub called "The Talisman," a mid-'80s novel that follows a young boy as he travels across the country on a quest to save his dying mother. But we couldn't help but pester him for an update on "Christine," and what we got was pure Bryan Fuller.