Controversial Stephen King Book Moments That Will Likely Never Be Adapted

This post contains spoilers for all mentioned works of Stephen King.

Every Stephen King reader has one: a moment in one of his stories that makes you want to curl up and cry, throw the book across the room, or maybe just stare blankly at a wall until you can feel okay again. More often than not, the inciting incidents here are not the moments involving the prolific horror author's most famous supernatural monsters, but the ones that involve people at their most evil. And in the world of Stephen King, people can be so much worse than monsters.

A transgressive writer to his core, King relishes the breaking of taboos; some of his most famous stories include descriptions of child death, pet torture, brutal rape, and virulent racism. Sometimes these passages work in service of the story — "Pet Sematary" and "Cujo" wouldn't be masterpieces without the kids in peril — but sometimes they feel out of place, out of touch, or mean-spirited in a way that feels like a misjudgment on King's part. It's these scenes, more than any others, that seem least likely to make it to screen in a future film or TV adaptation.

Still, to debate what is or isn't adaptable from the world of King is to put barriers on a format that has largely embraced his most disturbing elements. The hobbling of Paul Sheldon came to life in the "Misery" movie, while Mike Flanagan's "Doctor Sleep" made the Baseball Boy death scarier than ever. Just a few years ago, "IT Chapter Two" opened with a horrific, controversial hate crime sequence that had previously seemed unfilmable, while Flanagan's "Gerald's Game" adaptation managed to include one of the most horrifying scenes in the Kingverse — all while balancing a plot involving BDSM and molestation. Hell, even one of King's nastiest tales, the desert island short story "Survivor Type," seems like it could end up on screen in a post-"Hannibal" world.

The power of movie magic can often overcome the "unfilmable" label, but there are still a few King scenes that deserve to stay on the cutting room floor. Here are five of them.