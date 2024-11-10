Why Stephen King's Endings Have A Reputation For Disappointment

(This post contains spoilers for several Stephen King books. If you see the title of a book mentioned, expect to see a spoiler soon after.)

Every Stephen King fan remembers their first experience with a bad King ending. For many it's "The Stand," where after over a thousand pages of build-up the day is saved by God himself swooping down and blowing up the bad guys. For other readers, it's "It," which features a sex scene so controversial that most non-book readers think you're joking when you tell them about it.

My first disappointment with King came at the end of "The Long Walk," a riveting 300-page thriller King wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. I read the entire book in one sitting almost without even realizing it; it was disturbing, immersive, and fast-paced, and by the final chapter I was prepared to give it a five-star rating on Goodreads. But then it ended on a flat, confusing note; the main character won the deadly walking competition, but the prose suddenly derailed into incoherent insanity. On first read, it felt too abrupt, too unsatisfying, to truly work for me. My prevailing reaction was to wonder, "...That's it?"

"Stephen King sucks at endings" is a common reader complaint, but King himself isn't too worked up about it. In fact, in the 2019 movie "It: Chapter 2," he referenced this complaint in a fun meta-joke, grouchily telling an author character that he hated the ending of his new book. King is a pantser, not a planner, so he largely writes his books by instinct rather than trying to plot it all out beforehand. "I believe plotting and the spontaneity of real creation aren't compatible," he said in his memoir, "On Writing." He added, "Why worry about the ending anyway? Why be such a control freak?"

A lot of King fans could think of some good counter-arguments to this line of reasoning. They could point to the endings of "Under the Dome" or "Cell" and say, "This, Stephen, is why you should worry about the ending!" But are most of King's endings really that bad? Let's give them a closer look.