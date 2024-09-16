A Mike Flanagan Project Is At The Top Of Stephen King's Most Anticipated List

Stephen King has published over 65 books and hundreds of short stories, which pretty much guarantees that there will always be some sort of Stephen King adaptation in the works at any given moment. Right now we've got another film adaptation of "Salem's Lot" on its way, as well as an "It" prequel series at HBO and a film adaptation of his 1980 short story "The Monkey."

But as for the adaptation King's most interested in? It's none other than Mike Flanagan's upcoming TV series, "The Dark Tower." In a recent interview with Dread Central, King listed the project as the one he's most excited about, and explained, "I think with 'The Dark Tower,' for anybody who is familiar with it, when you're on the path of the beam it's an incredibly long journey. But that doesn't mean we're not going forward with it. It just means it takes time."

There are a lot of reasons for King's excitement; for one, Mike Flanagan has already adapted plenty of King's stories over the years, like "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep." The latter in particular seemed like a big deal for King, as it was a faithful adaptation of the sequel to "The Shining," and King enjoyed it far more than Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of the first book back in 1980.

"Having watched [Doctor Sleep] it actually warms my feelings up towards the Kubrick film," King explained at the time. "[Flanagan] managed to take my novel of 'Doctor Sleep,' the sequel, and somehow weld it seamlessly to the Kubrick version of 'The Shining,' the movie. So, yeah, I liked it a lot." So hopefully King (and his fans) can rest assured that Flanagan's gonna treat the "Dark Tower" books with the respect they deserve.