The Pitt Season 2 Setting & Time Jump Officially Confirmed By Producer

Unless there are some major "staffing changes" at the fictional Pittsburgh hospital where "The Pitt" is set, we know that season 1's residents will probably return, including Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif), Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), and Dr. Mel King (Taylor Dearden), likely alongside Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), who's a new intern in season 1. What we don't know is whether or not medical students Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez) and Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell) will come back as well, though we'll probably see some new faces ... because every year on July 1, new interns join residencies.

During that Deadline panel, Noah Wyle went ahead and basically put out an open casting call, which may well indicate that there will be new residents coming in season 2. "We're calling all pros," Wyle said. "We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don't want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited."

In any case, John Wells affirmed that the show is an equal opportunity situation for all of its performers, including the background actors. "Guest actors who were on the show worked for months, oftentimes just appearing in the waiting room for a scene or two, and then being in the background and then eventually they have a scene," Wells told the crowd and world at large. "We had wonderful actors who signed on to be background for four or five episodes and then had major scenes. So everybody was on set the entire time, including all of our regulars. The set is so deep and big that we see everything so everybody is there."

"The Pitt" season 2 will, again, premiere in January 2026. The season 1 finale airs on April 10, 2025, on Max at 9 P.M. EST.