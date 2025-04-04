The Pitt Episode 14 Reveals The Shooter's Identity (And Everyone Was Wrong)

Still, as Noah Wyle told TVLine's Ryan Schwartz, the show meant to misdirect its audience. It wanted them to assume the shooter was either David — who goes missing from the show after its first episode and is eventually detained by the police in the episode "7:00 P.M." — or Doug, based on the fact that they both seem to have violent tendencies. (They also both harbor hatred of some kind, whether it's David and his derogatory views of women or the pretty racist remarks Doug makes while waiting to be seen in the ER.)

"That said, we did enjoy the misdirection of having a lot of people think it was David or Doug Driscoll or ... you know, I even read some wilder theories on that," Wyle admitted to Schwartz before explaining that the bait-and-switch was all about David:

"But that was to underscore the storyline that we really wanted to explore with David's character, which is about misunderstanding at every level. Trying to connect, but missing crucial moments when that connection really needs to be in place. Otherwise, it can trigger suspicion, paranoia, panic, over-involvement, lapse in judgment — all sorts of things happen in the wake of our bias, our misinterpretation and our misunderstanding of David's behavior."

At the beginning of "The Pitt," David's mother Theresa Saunders (Joanna Going) drinks ipecac to make herself sick so that David brings her into the ER — because after finding a list of girls he apparently wants to hurt, she can't figure out any other way to get him near some professionals and first responders. What ends up happening is that the cops cuff David and the ER staff stick him in an exam room, though Dr. Robby and his colleague Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif) radically disagree on this. (Robby thinks it's too harsh of an approach, whereas McKay feels he's an immediate danger who needs to be neutralized.) It's then revealed that Theresa signed a petition to institutionalize him based on the list she found.

"Were we wrong to intervene? Maybe not," Wyle continued. "But we were wrong, in this particular case, to assume that it was 1-to-1. I think that's another important lesson to take from this — that while thought crimes are not crimes, they can be cries for help, or needs for attention or analysis, and I think that was an important message to get across."