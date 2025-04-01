Where Was The Pitt Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

"The Pitt" includes authentic shots of Pittsburgh when the doctors step outside, but most of what we see on screen was actually created on a soundstage in Burbank, according to Pittsburgh's Trib Live. Production designer Nina Ruscio and set decorator Matt Callahan built a hospital from scratch in a southern California studio, using Allegheny General as a major reference point. For the waiting room, Ruscio made a floor that matched the marble color tiles seen in shots of Wyle that were actually filmed at Allegheny, and took inspiration from the marble columns "on the south side of [Allegheny] that's on East North Avenue" when creating architectural details on the Los Angeles set.

Rusico also told Variety that she designed the Emergency Department set in Burbank using "physical geometries" like a multi-colored floor and a ceiling with lighting built-in to help make the fast-paced character movements in the show appear as fluid as they would if done by medical professionals. "There are lines in the ceiling so that the camera movement feels seamless and never feels blockaded," she explained. Wyle also told Rolling Stone that the show uses Steadicam-style rigs and handheld cameras to capture the action, which — believe it or not — is shot chronologically, meaning the sets need to allow for long takes with lots of room for complex choreography, tricky prosthetics, and (as becomes apparent in one especially intense episode) lots and lots of fake blood.

"The Pitt" has already gained a reputation for its medical accuracy, and that clearly extends to its sets, whether they're in Hollywood or the city that gave the show its name. New episodes of "The Pitt" stream on Max each Thursday at 9pm ET.