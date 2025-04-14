Why Noah Wyle Left NBC's ER

In a recent Variety profile, Noah Wyle opened to up to Adam B. Vary about how the real-world COVID-19 pandemic influenced the creation of "The Pitt," the hit Max original that Wyle created alongside fellow "ER" veterans John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill (both of whom worked behind the scenes on that series). Apparently, people who loved watching Wyle play a doctor on TV kept sliding into his DMs during the COVID lockdowns. "They were saying things like, 'Carter, where are you?'" Wyle recalled to Vary. "It's really hard out here."

Up until that point, Wyle said he was quite serious about never donning scrubs on set again: "I wouldn't take a script if it was to play a doctor, even if it was a veterinarian. The idea of putting a stethoscope around my neck just seemed like a really bad idea." Still, he told Vary that messages from fans inspired him to make metaphorical lemonade; as he put it, "The light bulb that went off for me was, I could use Carter the way I used to use Carter — to talk about how I feel now."

"The Pitt," which takes place "in real time" throughout a 15 hour emergency department shift at a busy and chaotic Pittsburgh hospital, is not a spin-off or reboot of "ER," though that was the original intention behind it (Wyle declined to comment on much of this in the Variety profile as a lawsuit is ongoing). Still, he said he feels good about the fact that it's something different. "We pivoted as far in the opposite direction as we could in order to tell the story we wanted to tell — and not for litigious reasons, but because we didn't want to retread our own creative work," Wyle mused.

At the end of the day, "The Pitt" is a show that couldn't exist in a world that didn't endure COVID-19 and the pervasive and often harmful misinformation surrounding the pandemic. Wyle spoke to that, saying that this show is meant to honor medical workers who endure so much:

"These people sacrifice so much in the service of others that I find it absolutely infuriating that their expertise is being called into question. I find it infuriating that we still can't come to a consensus that masks cut down on transmission of disease. I find it infuriating that we still won't acknowledge that vaccines are an important way of eradicating disease. I find it all infuriating that we are where we are right now. So I wanted to make a show that brings back into sharp focus what an objective medical fact is."

"ER" is available to stream on Hulu and Max, and "The Pitt" is available to stream on Max.