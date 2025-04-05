Why The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Is Glad The ER Reboot Was Canceled

No, "The Pitt" is not a direct spin-off of "ER" — let's get that whole thing out of the way, lawsuit notwithstanding. Still, star Noah Wyle, who worked to craft the show with fellow "ER" veterans John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, did intend to resurrect the legendary medical drama created by Michael Crichton originally, and he's glad he went with a different approach instead.

In an interview with TVLine after the first two episodes of "The Pitt" dropped as a Max exclusive, Wyle, speaking to Ryan Schwartz, said that his reunion with Wells and Gemmill came about during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, as doctors across the world made enormous sacrifices in the midst of genuine horrors ... and as "ER" lit up the streaming charts. "The idea was to take a look at what was happening to the people that were on the front lines, and also take a look at the population that was getting sick and dying, and seeing how there appeared to be two different health care systems in our country — those for people who have money and insurance, and those who don't," Wyle revealed, saying that they all hoped to — and tried to — address those topics on "ER" back in the day.

Still, as Wyle continued going down this path with his two fellow collaborators, he realized that maybe leaning on "ER" would be a mistake. "And then it just became, well, 'Is the old IP the easiest and most advantageous delivery system?'" he recalled to Schwartz. "It seemed to be the one that people were most excited about trying, but it wasn't really the point of the exercise. The more we went down that road, the more the point got obscured in the reunion aspect, the retread aspect, the reboot aspect ... so I was not sorry when, you know, we were sort of forced to pivot and figure out how to tell the story in a new way. In a lot of ways, [not reviving 'ER'] unburdened us from narrative limitations that we would have had to adhere to, and pay homage to."