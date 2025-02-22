Why George Clooney Left NBC's ER

These days, major Hollywood stars split their time between the small and big screens pretty reliably; hell, it seems like Nicole Kidman has a new TV project every other week (in a different wig, no less). Back in the 1990s and 2000s, though, television was regarded as a lesser medium, meaning that small-screen actors were constantly trying to become big movie stars and leave their TV roots firmly in the rearview mirror. That's precisely why, after five seasons as Dr. Doug Ross, George Clooney left "ER" for greener, more cinematic pastures.

It probably sounds like an oversimplification to say that Clooney stopped playing Doug Ross so that he could focus on his film career, but that's essentially ... exactly what happened! Though Clooney made movies like "Out of Sight" and his often-maligned Caped Crusader flick "Batman & Robin" while playing Doug Ross, filming a network TV show with 20-odd episodes a season is a huge time commitment. With his eyes on the big screen, it makes sense that he decided to leave Chicago behind for Hollywood. So how did John Wells and the rest of the creative team behind "ER" write Doug Ross out of the overall narrative? Did Clooney ever return to reprise his role as Doug Ross? (Yes, twice; I'll get to that.) I'm pretty sure you're familiar with Clooney's post-"ER" body of work, but still, we'll go over all of that briefly. Here's precisely how George Clooney left NBC's hit medical drama "ER" and how his career ascended to astounding heights afterward.