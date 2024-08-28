Apple TV+ Paid Brad Pitt & George Clooney An Absurd Amount Of Money For Wolfs

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's new movie, "Wolfs," is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ and stars the pair as two fixers who get put on the same job. However, it seems like Apple TV+ might need a fixer of its own if it doesn't stop spending so much freaking money on streaming shows and movies that go relatively unseen. The movie was originally set to debut in theaters nationwide as part of a deal made with stars Pitt and Clooney to ensure that it didn't merely disappear into the streaming mists, but that has since changed. Instead, it will get a limited U.S. theatrical release for a week before debuting on Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024.

While it might seem like it's cheaper in the long run to just release a movie on a streaming service, the streamer is shooting itself in the foot by losing out on potential box office revenue. In a new report from The New York Times, the cost of bringing Clooney and Pitt onboard for the action-comedy was revealed, and it's just too darn much to pay stars of a movie that may wind up being quickly forgotten (especially if a salacious new true crime doc ends up grabbing everyone's attention instead).