How Robert Downey Jr. Kept The Avengers Together When Marvel Was Being Cheap

Given how much money the Marvel Cinematic Universe made in its overwhelmingly successful first 15 years, it's astonishing to think how (relatively) little some of its stars were paid. Many felt that Robert Downey, Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in multiple MCU movies, was indispensable, seeing as his flippant humor and stern heroism were vital to making the series work. His "Iron Man" salary was a mere $500,000, but that number went up exponentially as the "Avengers" sequels rolled in, usually raking it billions. As such, Downey was paid hand-over-fist for his work, sometimes earning as much as $80 million for a single feature. He also received a cut of the profits on certain "Avengers" sequels.

Several of Downey's co-stars, however, earned considerably less. Scarlett Johansson, who played the black-clad spy Black Widow, received a mere $1 million for "Avengers: Age of Ultron." A hefty salary to be sure, but a sight less than Downey's $10 million, plus a cut of the profits that netted him another $40 million. Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) similarly earned about $3 million each for "The Avengers."

Other late additions to the MCU also earned a lot less. Karen Gillan (Nebula) reportedly earned under $12 million for all her MCU appearances combined, while Bradley Cooper made upwards of $30 million for all his voice performances as Rocket Raccoon.

In 2013, as Downey was making "Iron Man 3," it was revealed by Deadline that the actor had struck another plum deal, netting him many more millions. He also found himself in a position stand up for co-stars. Indeed, several (unnamed) talent representatives spoke with Deadline and they implied that Downey was ineffably present to add pressure to certain contract negotiations.