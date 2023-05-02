Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan On The Stunts & Songs [Exclusive Interview]

Your characters have sort of developed a sibling relationship over the years. What has that been like to develop through these films?

Gillan: Oh, our relationship with each other on the screen?

On the screen, off the screen. Whatever you want to talk about.

Klementieff: On-screen, the dynamic between Nebula and Mantis is, uh ...

Gillan: Turbulent.

Klementieff: Sucks. A little friction.

Gillan: Yeah, she gives you a hard time. I'm sorry.

Klementieff: But in real life, it's the opposite.

Gillan: Yeah, she gives me a really hard time [laughs] ... No, we're friends. She was a bridesmaid at my wedding.

That's so lovely! There's this one set in the film that, without spoiling anything, it seems ... I think "squishy" is the right word. I'd love to know what it was like to shoot on this sort of organic, squishy, gooey material.

Klementieff: Oh, when we were ... [mimes placing a hand on something soft] when you used your arms. Yeah.

Gillan: [laughs] Yeah, that scene, yeah, it's kind of interesting. It felt like you were in the inside of something. Something's insides. But that doesn't sound very nice, does it?

Klementieff: I remember lying down and closing my eyes and imagining that I was on a different planet. It was fun.

Ooh, yeah, it seemed sticky.

Klementieff: Took a nap in my spacesuit.

Gillan: Yeah, and sometimes it felt quite nice on the walls when we got inside. You kept touching it, didn't you? One of the really squishy ones?

Klementieff: That was a different set. It was when you put your hand [on the squishy thing] and it's supposed to open a door ... it's so nice.

Gillan: They're like, "Will you stop touching the set?"