Every Netflix Original Series That's No Longer On Netflix

Streaming is ephemeral. This is something TV fans realized in an abstract way about four years ago, when a boom of new streaming services led to more shows and movies playing licensing musical chairs. A documentary you like could be on Netflix or Hulu one month, only to disappear the next, later emerging on Max, Disney+, or somewhere else entirely. Tools like JustWatch, which keeps track of what's streaming where at any given moment, have become invaluable in recent years: It's simply too much for any one person to remember.

Despite the quickly normalized rotating catalogs, an unspoken social contract — a promise that anything that a streamer boasted was "original and exclusive" would stay put — still existed between streamers and subscribers until around 2022. Streamers may have quietly dumped some titles before this, but the practice made national news when Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped a reportedly nearly-completed movie and began purging its streamer of exclusive and original titles, some of which didn't have anywhere else to go, all in order to save money. In this digital age, many shows and movies are granted no physical copies, even for filmmakers, resulting in what plenty of experts (myself included) fear could become a new era of lost media.

Here's the good news: Though other major streamers have followed the WBD business plan since 2022, axing and disappearing their own exclusive shows, filmmakers and companies have gotten savvy about the new status quo. This has led to what appears to be an uptick in deals to "save" shows from streaming death by finding them new homes or licensing deals on other streamers. After cross-referencing the ongoing data being collected by What's On Netflix, it's clear that fewer genuine Netflix Originals (i.e. shows that debuted on Netflix in America, not shows Netflix distributed and slapped their logo on) have gone AWOL from the streamer than TV fans might have expected.

Of those that have been removed, though, it seems that at least four (listed below) are entirely unavailable to stream or purchase digitally in the U.S. Any number here would be alarming; with more technology than ever at our fingertips, there's no excuse for works of art — acclaimed or not — disappearing entirely.