A Chilling Docuseries About A 2002 Murder Case Is Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates streaming viewership figures, shows that "American Murder: Laci Peterson" is seeing global success on Netflix. The film debuted on the service on August 14, and immediately charted in 85 countries the following day. Even more impressive is the fact that it hit number one in eight of those countries, including the United States.

Yes, U.S. viewers were immediately hooked by this unsettling tale, propelling "American Murder: Laci Peterson" to the top of the most-watched TV charts and keeping it there for five straight days. The documentary dipped to number two on August 16, but shot straight back into the top spot on August 18, where it still sits at the time of writing. That goes for Canada, too, where the series is also at number one following several days in the number two position.

"American Murder" continues to see success worldwide, too. At the time of writing it's sitting at number two in an impressive 50 countries. It also remains charting in 88 countries, which is about as successful a reception as any true crime doc can hope for on Netflix. Not that the company needed yet another hit in this space, but based on this latest reception, you can bet there'll be another installment of "American Murder" coming in the very near future.