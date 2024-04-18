A Netflix True Crime Doc Used Nightmarish AI Images Of The Killer

What do you do if you're making a true crime documentary for Netflix, but you don't have enough good-quality photos of the murderer? Well, you can shoot re-enactment footage with an actor (with text to make it clear that it's a re-enactment). You can use illustrations or even animation. What you probably shouldn't do is use AI to plug the gaps, resulting in photos of the killer with nightmarish teeth and hands from the fourth dimension.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what the filmmakers behind "What Jennifer Did," a 90-minute documentary about Jennifer Pan's kill-for-hire attack on her own parents, decided to do. The results, as seen above and below, were disturbing, to say the least. While it's been widely speculated that the images are entirely AI-generated, it's also possible that an AI photo enhancer like Remini or VanceAI was used on poor-quality photos to try and restore them, resulting in the same artifacts that are found in wholly-made AI images. (Neither Netflix nor director Jennifer Popplewell have yet commented on the controversy at the time of publication.)

The disturbing images were first reported by Futurism earlier this week, in an article highlighting the AI artifacts that are a dead giveaway. 404 Media points out that the discovery of these images rather ironically coincided with leaders of the Archival Producers Alliance presenting a set of draft guidelines for the ethical use of AI in documentary filmmaking. Speaking to the outlet, APA co-founder Rachel Antell warned about the dangers of muddying the historic record with AI images: