Civil War Takes A24 To The Next Level With Studio's Biggest Box Office Opening Weekend Ever

Few movie studios can lay claim to the kind of brand name prestige that A24 has. Founded in 2012, the indie distributor has quickly become beloved by cinephiles and the A24 logo alone is enough to draw views to a trailer. It's a reputation that's been well-earned, through great horror movies like "Hereditary" and "Talk to Me" and off-the-wall genre films like "The Green Knight" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once." The latest A24 film comes from filmmaker Alex Garland (whose films "Ex Machina" and "Men" were distributed by A24 in the U.S.), and it has already set a new record for the studio.

"Civil War" is set in an imminent-future nightmare where the United States of America has fractured into multiple warring factions, and follows a group of war journalists (played by Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny) as they journey to Washington, D.C., in the hopes of scoring a final interview with the defiant president (Nick Offerman) before rebel military forces move in to capture the capital. Per Variety, "Civil War" came out of the gates strong with A24's biggest opening day ever ($10.7 million, including previews) and is on track to set an opening weekend record as well with an estimated debut of $26 million, roughly double A24's previous record-holder ("Hereditary," with a $13.5 million opening weekend).

The victory is partly down to the fact that A24's release strategy has never really relied on opening weekends before, instead leaning more towards slow-but-steady rollouts that take advantage of positive word-of-mouth. This is also A24's widest release ever, with "Civil War" landing in 3,838 theaters nationwide, and a $50 million production budget makes this the studio's most expensive movie yet.