The Politics Of Alex Garland's Civil War Need An Analysis Of Their Own

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for "Civil War."

At no point in Alex Garland's "Civil War" (reviewed by /Film's Jacob Hall here) do we ever find out what actually triggered the nationwide descent into chaos and violence raging throughout the movie. The action begins with Nick Offerman's unnamed President of the United States quietly reciting a prepared statement to himself, struggling to find the perfect cadence and tone for a speech that, as we eventually learn, serves as a desperate last gasp from the losing side's propaganda machine. The film ends with rebel soldiers standing triumphantly over that same President, now deposed, and celebrating over his still-warm corpse like countless wartime images beamed back from abroad to so-called First World countries — all of whom would contend they'd never commit such savagery. In between, we follow our journalist protagonists Lee (Kirsten Dunst), Joel (Wagner Moura), Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson), and Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) acting as neutral observers who are nonetheless caught up in the conflict at practically every turn. And, still, not once are the actual politics of this inherently political-minded feature ever discussed.

Is this a failure of imagination, a capitulation to "both sides" rhetoric, or something else altogether? While "Civil War" itself may keep things purposefully vague and opaque, the discourse swirling around the film (even long before its release) has been anything but. On one side, there are those who would accuse the picture of endorsing what it depicts. On the other, frustrations mount that "Civil War" refuses to actually spell out how we're meant to feel about the visceral imagery on display. Both seem united by the idea that, in the absence of didactic moralizing, the blame lies with the author.

However, perhaps things aren't nearly as simple or as shallow as they might seem.