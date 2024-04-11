Civil War Ending Explained: Got The Shot

Living in a country where people's basic human rights are being stripped down or removed on a regular basis, where hate and prejudice are alive and well, where violence can erupt at any moment in almost any location — it feels increasingly strange to call being an American a privileged and lucky thing, but the fact remains that it is (for now, at least). In comparison to the many war-torn countries that have suffered open conflict in their streets at various points in time (including, yes, this very moment), Americans haven't had to endure the horror of invasion, occupation, or open warfare as a way of life for many generations, basically since the American Civil War of the 1860s.

This is not to say that Americans are ignorant, but rather especially privileged. Being a part of a country that has generally maintained political, cultural, and military dominance over the world for the last century, America's more thoughtful cinema in relation to war has tended to either look inward at mistakes and injustices we've committed elsewhere or create an external fantasy of "it could happen here," whether that be post-apocalyptic films (zombies or otherwise) or movies like "Red Dawn."

"Civil War," the latest movie from the English filmmaker Alex Garland, essentially falls into the latter category. Yet, as its marketing campaign and button-pushing bits of dialogue and images indicate, the prospect of another, actual civil war breaking out in this country feels dangerously possible, especially given the events of the last decade and change. However, for better or worse, "Civil War" is not a directly political film, nor is it apolitical, given the theory of cinema-as-politics in terms of creative choices made or not made. Instead, the movie is the latest in Garland's cinema of reality transformed into liminal spaces. Just as "Ex Machina," "Annihilation," and "Men" ventured into literal uncanny valleys, "Civil War" explores the horror of America transformed into a place its characters — and its audience — do not recognize, and yet must reckon with. It's a film of observation, with people whose job it is to observe as its protagonists.