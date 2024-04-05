Why Texas And California Are Allied Against The United States Government In Civil War

You know what's the great thing about most movies? They're fiction, which means writers and directors can do whatever the heck they want. Simple! Okay, to put that a little less bluntly, creatives should ideally have free rein to put the needs of the script ahead of anything else and simply tell the best story that they possibly can. It feels like we as audiences used to understand that concept, which is why debates over so-called "plot holes" like why the Eagles didn't fly the Fellowship into Mordor or why Bruce Wayne doesn't just fund social services instead of beating up low-level criminals on the streets never pass the smell test for me. The obvious answer is that there would be no movie if they did — or, at least, not a very entertaining one.

Well, it's with a heavy heart that we report the logic police have come for writer/director Alex Garland over his upcoming film, "Civil War." (Be sure to read /Film's review by Jacob Hall here.) For months, A24's marketing team has taken its usual approach of combining multiple harrowing trailers with targeted social media posts to raise further interest in the movie. Since the premise has to do with the United States descending into another war pitting entire regions of the country against one another across bitterly divided political lines, the studio naturally thought a handy graphic on Twitter (only nerds call it "X") laying out the various alliances would prove helpful.

Well, they thought wrong. A bunch of people got weirdly riled up by the idea that political rivals like, say, Texas and California would ever even dream of teaming up together. And now Garland himself has had to wade into the fray and explain exactly why he did things the way he did.