America Is Broken In The New Trailer For Alex Garland's Civil War

Did you hear the news? No, not about the rapid decline of the American empire and everything it's supposed to stand for. We knew that's been happening for quite some time now. Rather, the big eye-opener here is that indie studio A24 is about to get into the action blockbuster business — with, of all people, one of our boldest and most introspective filmmakers around.

Then again, maybe there's a sense of poetry in Alex Garland and A24 teaming up once more for their most politically charged production yet. The writer behind modern genre classics like "28 Days Later," "Sunshine," "Dredd," "Ex Machina," and "Annihilation" is now setting his sights on the good ol' U.S. of A. with the upcoming "Civil War" and, as the title pretty bluntly suggests, the results are looking mighty explosive. Based on the reaction to the first trailer, there will almost certainly be no shortage of hot takes and discourse-feeding think pieces surrounding a movie about how fully half of the United States is ready to declare war on the other. Good thing this by no means feels like a reflection of the overall social and political atmosphere currently swirling around this country, eh?

Thankfully, for us all, A24 decided to give us a brief form of escapism with another trailer full of national symbols being blown to pieces, rogue governments enacting martial law, and all ironically set to the strains of "America the Beautiful." Again, as we all know, none of this has any basis in reality, no sir. Check out the new footage above!