Ex Machina And Annihilation Director Returns To Sci-Fi With Civil War Trailer

After directing a trifecta of progressively weirder genre films — "Ex Machina," "Annihilation," and "Men" — Alex Garland is delivering another vision of a possible future with his upcoming sci-fi film "Civil War." Produced by acclaimed indie studio A24, "Civil War" has been described by Garland as a "companion piece to 'Men' in some ways." The cast includes Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog"), Wagner Moura ("Narcos"), Sonoya Mizuno ("House of the Dragon"), Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), and Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Dune").

Though Garland has been cagey with plot details in the lead-up to this trailer release, he did reveal that "Civil War" is "set at an indeterminate point in the future — just far enough ahead for me to add a conceit." He also told The Telegraph that the film is a sci-fi allegory for the increasingly sharp political divides in society, and warned that it's "going to wind some people up." The recently released poster depicts the Statue of Liberty's torch converted into a sniper nest, which is a somewhat impractical vantage point but makes for a striking image.

"Civil War" will be Garland's first film to receive an IMAX release, a format that A24 has recently begun exploring with releases like "Beau is Afraid" and re-releases like Jonathan Demme's "Stop Making Sense" and Darren Aronofsky's "Pi." Check out the first trailer for "Civil War" above.