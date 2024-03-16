Why Civil War Doesn't Explain Why The War Is Actually Happening [SXSW 2024]

Alex Garland's latest film, "Civil War" has a fascinating and quite eerie premise. At some point in the not-very-distant future, the United States has been torn apart by a civil war between three factions: the remnants of the U.S. government; a so-called Florida Alliance; and a Texas-California collision called the Western Forces. The seemingly random choice of factions, plus the idea of A24 making a war movie its first blockbuster, was intriguing even before the film's SXSW premiere inspired rave reviews (including one from /Film).

What's unusual about the film is that the titular civil war goes rather unexplained. Vagueness is the key to "Civil War," with Garland leaving enough blanks for the audience to fill in themselves.

Speaking after the premiere at SXSW, at a Q&A attended by /Film's Ryan Scott, Garland explained how the idea for the film came to him after getting COVID during the early days of the pandemic, which made him realize how "the world has changed in so many ways unexpected and problematic ways."

For Garland, the movie is intentionally vague because it "is intended to be a conversation," the filmmaker explained. What's more, Garland believes the answers simply don't have to be provided because "we know exactly why [the war] might happen. We know exactly what the fault lines and the pressures are, and I could have made it into something that explained every beat in the way that lots of movies do, and that's okay if they want to do that, that's fine. But it didn't feel appropriate for this."