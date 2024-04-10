Civil War Hired Real-Life Soldiers For The Movie's Biggest Action Scene

When interviewed by the Chicago Tribune in 1973, the critic and trailblazing French New Wave actor/filmmaker Francois Truffaut famously stated that he'd yet to see a truly "antiwar" movie, adding, "Every film about war ends up being pro-war." His argument, in essence, was that the very act of making war cinematic tends to infuse it with qualities that make it more entertaining and, as a result, less horrifying. In contrast to that, Truffaut's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" director Steven Spielberg — then on the heels of helming his WWII drama "Saving Private Ryan" — once told Newsweek that "every war movie, good or bad, is an antiwar movie." In his case, Spielberg reasoned that by portraying warfare as convincingly as plausible, it becomes impossible for a film to be pro-war since war is, itself, an inherently horrific thing.

If there's a middle ground between these two camps of thought, it's the same sweet spot that "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" director Alex Garland appears to be reaching for with his new movie, "Civil War." A speculative work that follows journalists documenting a second U.S. Civil War in the foreseeable future, Garland's film aims to split the difference by depicting war without romanticizing it. This goal manifests itself in every aspect of the movie, from strange music choices that are designed to have a jarring and discomforting effect when juxtaposed with the film's action scenes to its use of actual soldiers during its biggest and most intense sequence (which we won't spoil here).

Speaking to ScreenRant, Garland explained that he collaborated with former Navy SEAL Raymond Dose to bring a heightened sense of verisimilitude to the film's combat scenes. With that objective in mind, Garland encouraged Dose to move through the chaos much as he would if it were happening for real.