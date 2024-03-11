Ukraine Won Its First Oscar – And The Director Would Gladly Trade It Away

Usually winning an Academy Award is cause for massive celebration, but when you're journalist Mstyslav Chernov and you just won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for a film that documents the horrors of war in your home country, things are a little bit more complicated. Chernov's directorial debut, "20 Days in Mariupol," follows him and his Associated Press news unit after they became trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol during the early days of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

Accepting the award at the 96th Academy Awards, Chernov explained that while he was thankful to everyone who helped him with the film and along its journey, he would rather he had never made the film at all. That seems like it would be a pretty shocking statement in any other circumstances, but given the horror and anguish that comes with the creation of Chernov's film, it's honestly pretty understandable.

There was an audible gasp in the auditorium when Chenov said that he felt that way, but he then went on to give a heartfelt explanation that helped give insight into the pain felt by those who document incredible horrors while going through it themselves. It's something that hopefully stuck with Oscar viewers at home and maybe even helped some develop a bit more empathy toward those in war zones.