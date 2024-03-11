Ukraine Won Its First Oscar – And The Director Would Gladly Trade It Away
Usually winning an Academy Award is cause for massive celebration, but when you're journalist Mstyslav Chernov and you just won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for a film that documents the horrors of war in your home country, things are a little bit more complicated. Chernov's directorial debut, "20 Days in Mariupol," follows him and his Associated Press news unit after they became trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol during the early days of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.
Accepting the award at the 96th Academy Awards, Chernov explained that while he was thankful to everyone who helped him with the film and along its journey, he would rather he had never made the film at all. That seems like it would be a pretty shocking statement in any other circumstances, but given the horror and anguish that comes with the creation of Chernov's film, it's honestly pretty understandable.
There was an audible gasp in the auditorium when Chenov said that he felt that way, but he then went on to give a heartfelt explanation that helped give insight into the pain felt by those who document incredible horrors while going through it themselves. It's something that hopefully stuck with Oscar viewers at home and maybe even helped some develop a bit more empathy toward those in war zones.
The first Oscar in Ukrainian history
In his poignant and passionate speech, Chernov explained that the win marks the first Oscar win in Ukrainian history. He's honored, of course, but then went on to say:
"But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I never had made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities. ... To Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians."
Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022 and the two nations have been at war ever since. The human cost has been immense, with around 30,000 civilian casualties since February 2022 at last count, so it's more than understandable that Chernov wishes the war had never happened at all and that Vladimir Putin's Russia had not invaded Ukraine. He went on to request the people in the room, whom he called "some of the most talented people in the world," would make sure that the history books were accurate and that "the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will not be forgotten. Because cinema forms memories and memories form history."
"20 Days in Mariupol" is available to stream in full on YouTube courtesy of PBS and Frontline+.