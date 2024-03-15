Civil War's Strange Music Choices Have A Very Specific Function You May Not Notice [SXSW 2024]

Alex Garland's new film "Civil War" recently premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas and to say it's going to be one of the most talked-about movies of the year might be an understatement. It's a movie with an awful lot to say, presenting ideas in very unique ways, particularly for a war film. /Film's own Jacob Hall said in his review that the film "is less about the politics of right now, and more about the horror that accompanies a world beyond politics." To that end, Garland went to great lengths to not glorify the horrors of war, and that extended to the film's soundtrack.

Garland and the cast participated in a Q&A following the film's premiere at the festival, which I attended. "Contemporary music didn't work," the filmmaker said addressing the use of a needle drop from legendary hip-hop group De La Soul in the film. "It suddenly, like, shattered it. It created a bit of funny messaging that hurt the film." So, rather than lean on contemporary music, he did something a bit unconventional.

The director, whose previous work includes films like "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation," also said that the idea was to capture the "unexceptional" moments of war. But, as Garland also explained, the medium of film presents certain challenges when it comes to depicting war. Namely, it can look glorious, with the right combination of sound and images.