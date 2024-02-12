Online Dating Turns Deadly In Netflix's Top New Documentary

If you thought our collective true crime fascination would have wound down at some point over the past few years, you've probably been pretty surprised at just how enduring our appetite for this stuff really is. We might only be a month and a half into 2024, but this year has already proven the true crime genre continues to captivate audiences worldwide, especially when Netflix is the purveyor.

Earlier this year, there was the "sickening" documentary "Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare," which chronicled the suffering of dozens of teenagers who were kidnapped and taken to a "wilderness therapy camp" which was basically an excuse to abuse them over the course of several months — and all with their parents' blessing. Lovely stuff. After that little appetizer, we all apparently became fascinated with Netflix's "American Nightmare," which told the story of a woman who was blamed for her own kidnapping. Now, the streamer has done it again with director Sam Hobkinson's "Lover, Stalker, Killer," a delightful little tale of deceit, harassment, and ultimately murder.

This latest Netflix doc tells yet another unbelievable story, this time focusing on Omaha, Nebraska resident Dave Kroupa, who had no idea what he was getting himself into when he signed up to an online dating site. Without spoiling too much for those yet to take in this latest horror story, Kroupa found himself at the center of a love triangle that would ultimately have deadly consequences. If that sounds up your alley, you're not the only one...