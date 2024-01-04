Netflix Users Are Warning Each Other About A 'Sickening' New Documentary

Usually, when you hear about a Netflix release topping the charts it's either yet another example of how Netflix viewers will watch anything or the surprising resurgence of a long-forgotten film. But sometimes, the streamer serves up a true crime documentary so salacious we can't help but binge away until we've imbibed the entire harrowing narrative in one. Such was the case recently with "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," which had viewers around the world tuning in.

Since it gave up on the movie-by-mail model and became a streaming service, Netflix has consistently provided us with a stream of true crime documentaries that delve into all manner of sordid affairs. From "Making a Murderer" to "The Staircase," other people's trauma has proven a reliably popular genre for Netflix, which has capitalized as much as anyone on our ongoing love affair with true crime.

Now, a new exploration of humanity's dark side has proven Netflix is very much capable of still shocking us all with its documentaries. "Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare" chronicles the experiences of a group of kids sent to a wilderness therapy camp, which was basically just an abuse and torture operation disguised as a way of "setting troubled teens straight." While the streamer's latest documentary hasn't yet become a cultural phenomenon on the level of some of its prior efforts, judging by audience reactions it could still catch up to the likes of "Making a Murderer" and "Murdaugh Murders."