The A24 Horror Film Serving Screams To Netflix's Top 10

Netflix viewers are an unpredictable bunch. One minute they'll lap up a truly abject Michael Fassbender thriller, the next they'll propel the excellent "Dredd" into the Netflix Top 10. The only logical conclusion to all this is that in the age of streaming, we'll pretty much watch anything as our senses are slowly dulled by a never ending supply of "content." Still, we might as well be mildly entertained as we drift towards this bland hellscape of mediocre streaming films and AI-written movies, and this week, Netflix has provided.

This time, Fassbender is nowhere in sight. Instead, we've got "X" causing a minor stir on the Netflix charts. A24 and Ti West's 2022 effort is a slick and stunning original slasher which actually enjoyed a good critical response upon release. 94% on Rotten Tomatoes ain't bad, after all. While you might not expect a film about an elderly woman who lays waste to an entire film crew to be such a hit on streaming, "X" has a lot more going for it than geriatrics gone wild.

Set in 1979, the film follows a crew of filmmakers and actors who embark on a roadtrip to make an adult film, stopping at a Texas farmhouse on the way, where they're hosted by two elderly residents. At the farmhouse, the crew film several scenes, only to find their seemingly harmless hosts harbor some lascivious and violent urges of their own. Besides West's fastidious attention to detail when it comes to recreating the look of '70s and '80s exploitation films, "X" is notable for starring Mia Goth in dual roles as both Maxine, the young adult actress, and Pearl, the deranged elderly woman who hosts Maxine and her friends. All of which, it seems, adds up to streaming success.