Karl Urban Brings Action Worth Watching To Netflix's Top Charts With 2012's Dredd

In an ideal world, Netflix's weekly Top 10 would make it easier for films that didn't deserve to flop at the box office to connect with viewers. That's not the case, of course. Instead, the streamer's weekly list of its most-watched films (assuming they are, in fact, its most-watched films as Netflix claims they are, which is one of the major issues at the heart of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes) is typically dominated by oddities or forgettable genre movies from years past. Every once in a while, however, the Netflix algorithm gets it right and either breathes fresh life into a treasured gem or, in this week's case, further affirms a film's well-earned cult status.

"Dredd," the 2012 film adaptation of 2000 AD's "Judge Dredd" comic strip, has already enjoyed a long shelf life since it misfired at the box office over a decade ago. According to the site FlixPatrol, which aggregates Netflix viewing data, "Dredd" found its way into Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. on September 7, 2023. In a fortuitous turn of events, that means the film cracked the streamer's Top 10 exactly 11 years after its theatrical debut in the UK and just two weeks short of 11 years after its release in the States. If only one could time-travel back to that date in history, one imagines the film's cast and crew would take solace in learning we're still talking about their bleak, hard-hitting sci-fi action flick well beyond its disappointing opening day sales.

"I hope you like your films dark and gritty," I recall the film's star, Karl Urban, declaring during its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2012. He wasn't kidding around, either, as we in the audience would soon find out.