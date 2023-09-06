A 2016 Denis Villeneuve Sci-Fi Thriller Is Spiking On Netflix Right Now

These days Denis Villeneuve is known for his blockbuster sci-fi extravaganzas. But before the almost too-good "Blade Runner 2049" and the spiritual spectacle that was "Dune," there was "Arrival." In 2016, Villeneuve had already made a name for himself outside his native Canada with the excellent "Prisoners" in 2013 and "Sicario" in 2015. But after helming that sobering exploration of the border war, Villeneuve switched things up, taking on a big sci-fi project and proving that he could do the fantastical just as well as he could the dramatic.

Based on "Story of Your Life," Ted Chiang's award-winning short story, "Arrival" is measured, tasteful sci-fi fare, made all the better by Villenueve's arthouse approach and cinematographer Bradford Young's naturalistic frames. Amy Adams stars as linguist Louise Banks, who is tasked with communicating with newly arrived extraterrestrials, whose 12 spaceships are hovering in various locations around the world. Her efforts ultimately help the human race gain a more advanced, non-linear understanding of time, and that's all I'll say to avoid spoilers. The cast also includes Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker, who deliver solid performances to compliment Adams' nuanced portrayal of a woman haunted by grief.

Since "Arrival," we've all been wowed by Villenueve's ongoing sci-fi prowess. Now, as we all await his "Dune: Part 2," Netflix has offered us all the chance to remind ourselves how the director got started on his big-budget odyssey, and viewers are lapping it up.