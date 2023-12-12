12 Best Netflix Original Movies Of 2023, Ranked

There's plenty to critique about Netflix, but if there's one thing they do better than any of their competitors, it's curating an extensive library of global cinema. One of this year's most fun is "Khufiya," an Indian/Pakistani espionage thriller with a whopping 157-minute runtime. The best way I can describe the film is an Indian version of the type of action thrillers your dad would watch on TNT on some random Sunday afternoon. There's action, there's suspense, there's ridiculously quotable lines, and the film plays into easily recognizable tropes and archetypes which makes the film accessible even to those who refuse to read subtitles.

The film follows a time-honored spy plot, where an operative of an agency known as R&AW is tasked with tracking down a mole who is selling secrets after it caused the death of an undercover agent. With a leading performance by prestigious and prolific Hindi actress Tabu, "Khufiya" isn't reinventing the wheel, but offering more character insight into the interior lives of spies than what is often depicted in American cinema. There are more than a few twists, some of them more interesting than others, but if you are willing to go on the journey, "Khufiya" is well worth the streamer subscription fee. (BJ Colangelo)