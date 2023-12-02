Netflix's May December Is The Latest Chapter In 2023's Reckoning With True Crime Stories

Todd Haynes' "May December" is the most deliberately uncomfortable movie of 2023, but you owe yourself a viewing. Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) is a middle-aged woman with a husband, Joe (Charles Melton), less than half her age; they met when he was in 7th grade and she groomed him.

Before you ask, no, depiction is not an endorsement here. Gracie is self-pitying and manipulative, Joe is trapped in arrested development, and the movie hammers in how destructive their "relationship" has been for him; part of him wants to escape but doesn't know how. "May December" enters murky waters to ask tough questions about the audience's relationship to sensationalism.

As Haynes has acknowledged, Samy Burch's screenplay is loosely inspired by the life of Mary Kay Letourneau, a real predator who married her victim Vili Fualaau after being convicted in 1997. These events were a media sensation and have been echoed in film before, from the 2000 TV movie "All-American Girl" to the 2006 film "Notes on a Scandal" (starring Cate Blanchett as a British art teacher who is sleeping with a student).

With the benefit of hindsight to the real case (Fualaau divorced Letourneau in 2019 and she passed away the following year), "May December" focuses on the years' later aftermath. The "in" to the story is that an actress, Elizabeth Barry (Natalie Portman), visits the Yoo family to prep for playing Gracie in a movie. This framing provides the key to "May December."