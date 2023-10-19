Killers Of The Flower Moon Ending Explained: A False King's Reign Of Terror

King Hale and his conspirators managed to get away with their crimes for as long as they did because the land of Osage County wasn't overseen by the federal government. It wasn't until the investigative department of the newly-formed Bureau of Investigation (which would become the FBI) showed up that Hale was finally able to be held accountable. As "Killers of the Flower Moon" depicts, Hale believed he would still be untouchable, as he had gained such a great standing in the community. He and his lawyer W.S. Hamilton (Brendan Fraser) tried to manipulate Ernest, who is implied to be of a lesser-intelligence, from testifying against him. Fortunately, Ernest does eventually come clean and testifies against him, as do the rest of the co-conspirators.

However, while the legal ramifications and judicial accountability are important, it's the judgement of Mollie that Scorsese rightfully gives the heaviest weight. Her family was wiped out as a result of the actions of these white men, so as far as the film is concerned, her perspective is the most important. She does not forgive. She does not excuse. She does not allow her relationship with Burkhart to define the rest of her life — but she certainly does not forget. The true tragedy, as the final scene points out, is how quickly history elected not to prioritize the preservation of the Osage Nation's story. This is a moment that history books seldom include, with some states even today trying to legislate even discussing it.

"Killers of the Flower Moon," admittedly, should have been told exclusively from the perspective of the Osage people. But the Osage are well aware of their history and the atrocities their people endured. It's fortunate that Scorsese's film at least forces the predominantly white audiences watching the film to be seen through Mollie's eyes and answers the questions: "How complicit would you have been, and how complicit do you continue to be now?"