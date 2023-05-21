Former Osage Nation Chief Praises Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon

Jim Gray, former Principal Chief of the Osage Nation, has some high praise for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" after taking in a private screening of the film ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend.

Scorsese's 3.5-hour true-crime drama, per the official Apple TV+ synopsis, "is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror." The first teaser trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" sees Leonardo DiCaprio's narrator flipping through a book about Osage culture and history, as he explains in voiceover how the "Children of the Middle Waters," as the tribe is known, "took their name from Missouri and Osage Rivers."

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Gray explained that he saw "Killers of the Flower Moon" earlier this month and was now free to share some of his thoughts after being "marginally released" from a non-disclosure agreement tied to the film's world premiere at Cannes on May 20, 2023. The former Chief shared his personal connection to the story, as he is a direct descendant of one of the murder victims, Henry Roan. Gray then wrote: