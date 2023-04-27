Killers Of The Flower Moon Footage Reaction: Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio Are Back With A Crime Epic [CinemaCon 2023]

The teaser shown at CinemaCon begins with Leonardo DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone's Mollie Kyle, a wealthy member of the Osage Nation, inside a dark and gloomy cabin in the rain. "You've got nice-colored skin," he creepily informs his future wife. The premise of the film follows the indigenous Osage people who were resettled on the worst possible land available ... until they discovered precious oil reserves within their territory, boosting them to riches and status practically overnight. That obviously doesn't sit well with white people such as Robert De Niro's rancher William Hale, the brutal uncle to DiCaprio's Ernest.

As the scheming pair talk about how they believe the riches should be going to them instead, they enact their plan to marry into the Osage Nation, surreptitiously steal legal claim to their wealth, and even go so far as to kill off those in their way. After some disturbing shots showing a man shot in the back of the head at night, we hear Mollie darkly intone, "I want to kill these white men who killed my family."

The murders soon grab the attention of Jesse Plemons' Tom White, a former Texas Ranger sent by the FBI to investigate.

The footage culminates in an explosive end, featuring a house blown up and Ernest seemingly in a daze at the violence surrounding him. By the end, we glimpse the uncle and nephew fully at odds with one another as Hale has Ernest tied up to a chair in an empty room. "You expecting a miracle? You know they don't happen anymore," he growls at his nephew. The imagery appears to tease a full-blown Western, with Scorsese on his brand of epic storytelling.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be released in select cinemas on October 6, 2023, before a wide release in the United States on October 20, 2023. But first, it'll have its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.